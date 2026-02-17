Wall Street chiefs join Trump family crypto forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior Wall Street executives and financial leaders are expected to attend a major crypto and finance forum at Mar-a-Lago hosted by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

The event, called the World Liberty Forum, will focus on the future of finance and technology. Expected speakers include top executives from major financial institutions and market organizations, alongside government officials and lawmakers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The forum is linked to crypto business World Liberty Financial, which is connected to the Trump family. Critics say the event raises potential conflict-of-interest concerns because it brings together regulators, policymakers, and financial firms alongside a business tied to the president’s family. Others argue such cross-sector meetings are common and not necessarily legally problematic.

Organizers said the forum aims to strengthen relationships in financial and digital markets and promote the global role of the U.S. dollar in the digital economy. Media access is expected, and organizers say speakers are not being paid to participate.

The event comes as crypto ventures linked to the Trump family have grown rapidly in recent years, becoming a significant part of the family’s business portfolio. White House representatives have said the president is not directly involved in business deals, noting his assets are managed through a family trust.

