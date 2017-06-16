War is in interests of neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia - Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Some country outside the South Caucasus—I don’t mean the US— might carry out such a provocation."

Military operations could be launched in Nagorno-Karabakh only when the governments of Azerbaijan or Armenia makes the decision of war, Matthew Bryza, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan and former co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, said in Baku on Friday, AzVision.az reported.

He noted that war is in the interests of neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia.

“Some country outside the South Caucasus—I don’t mean the US— might carry out such a provocation. The presence of heavy military hardware at the contact line could lead to military clashes like the one that happened in April [of 2016]. However, that did not result in an all-out war. This is because war is in no one’s interests,” he added.

