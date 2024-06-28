Washington says Baku-Yerevan peace will benefit entire region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace between Baku and Yerevan will benefit the entire region, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said at a briefing in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that the US attaches great importance to achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.“This is both a way to resolve the longstanding dispute between the countries and to enable them to build peaceful relations in the future. It also benefits the region as a whole, as we believe their cooperation will not only enhance security cooperation concerning neighbours who may have some adverse interests but also allow for the movement of goods from Central Asia through Azerbaijan and then through Georgia and Armenia to global markets,” O'Brien.“This will be beneficial for every country along this route. It will create enormous economic opportunities in key trading countries. We discussed the importance of advancing on this path now, as the situation in the region permits it, and both sides have expressed strong interest in making this happen,” the US official added.

