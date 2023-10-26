We are actively developing our hydro energy potential in liberated Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Our renewable energy agenda is not limited only with solar or wind power stations. We are actively developing now our hydro energy potential in the liberated three years ago territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an official inauguration of the Garadagh Solar PV Plant, News.az reports.

“We already commissioned hydropower stations of the capacity of 170 megawatts, and by the end of next year, it will be already 270 megawatts and within two-three years, it will be 500 megawatts of hydropower station,” the head of state noted.

“This will be another important contribution to the green energy transition. And in general, Karabakh, Eastern Zangazur and Nakhchivan are being already announced the green energy zone,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

News.Az