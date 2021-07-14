We are ready and must be ready for war at any moment - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

We are ready and must be ready for war at any moment, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement.

"A new era has begun now – the era of construction, the post-conflict era," the president said. "I have said this many times and I want to say again that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. This conflict has been resolved. It is us who has resolved it, the Azerbaijani state."

"We have resolved this unilaterally," the president said. "I have been hearing this from here and there – some people begin to say that the issue must be resolved, that this conflict has not been resolved. They are on the wrong and dangerous path. If it is not resolved, let them explain to us how it should be resolved. We believe that it has been resolved and the war is over. Nevertheless, we are ready and must be ready for war at any moment."

"I said this in my statement on the Armed Forces Day on 26 June," the president said. "We are implementing new plans for our army. However, we believe that the conflict has been resolved and we have restored our territorial integrity. We have won. We do not have any other issues on the agenda today. We have accessed our borders and taken control of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. We have already started construction work."

"If someone says that the conflict is not resolved, let them come and say how they see a solution and what is not resolved," the president said. "If we are talking about the status of Nagorno-Karabakh, I said that there is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. In general, this word, this expression should not be used. There is no Nagorno-Karabakh – there is Karabakh.”

News.Az

News.Az