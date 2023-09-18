“We invite Armenian population of Azerbaijan to live together with us”: State Security Service head

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Currently, the Armenian ideologists, referring to history, are raising the issue of the impossibility of the coexistence of Azerbaijanis and Armenians. Then, the question arises, how is it that before the start of the military conflict, the Armenian population have lived comfortably as respectable citizens in Baku and other parts of Azerbaijan, including Garabagh for a long time, having enough influence in the society,” said Head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons Ali Naghiyev as he addressed the international conference on “Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons”, News.Az reports.

Naghiyev noted that unlike the mono-ethnic Armenia, the Russian, Georgian, Jewish, and other peoples currently living in the country form the basis of the multinational and multi-confessional Azerbaijani state.

“We invite the Armenian population of Azerbaijan to live together with us. The Azerbaijani state and Azerbaijanis do not want war. Today, we are concerned about the rapid restoration of the Azerbaijani settlements destroyed as a result of military aggression, and the return of the 750,000 IDPs to their homes as soon as possible,” Naghiyev added.

News.Az