We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev

We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev

We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We will be able to provide the whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities. This process has started," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he met with members of the general public of Jabrayil on October 4.

The head of state said that we have restored international law, historical justice and human justice. Because this destruction was not caused by humans: “Armenia's supporters must see this. Although they do not want to, they must and they will see this. The whole world can see this. We have already started publishing books.”

Azerbaijani president stated that not only did we defend ourselves, we have also restored our territory and broken the back of Armenian fascism. Armenian fascism spread its arms in this region and relied on the support of foreign patrons to occupy our territory for 30 years.

News.Az

News.Az