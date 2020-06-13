News.az
Week in pictures: 6-12 June 2020
13 Jun 2020 15:44
Here is
BBC’s
selection of powerful news photographs taken around the world this week.
The statue of a 17th century slave trader, Edward Colston, is thrown into a harbour by anti-racism protestors in Bristol, UK. The statue has since been retrieved and will be taken to a secure location before becoming a museum exhibit. GIULIA SPADAFORA/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES
A man kneels in front of a memorial and mural for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last month when a white police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking nationwide protests. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES
US Democrats from the House and Senate kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honour George Floyd, in Washington, DC.
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES
In Kathmandu, Nepalese youths are sprayed with a water cannon during a protest, as they demand a more effective response from the government to fight the coronavirus. NAVESH CHITRAKAR / REUTERS
A dentist in north London prepares equipment as their practice opens up for the first time since the UK went into lockdown. NHS England said dental surgeries could resume as normal, as long as they put appropriate safety measures in place. VICTORIA JONES / PA
A boy dives into the Tigris river to cool down, as the temperature soars in Baghdad, Iraq. KHALID AL-MOUSILY / REUTERS
A child runs along the beach at sunset in Carlsbad, California. MIKE BLAKE / REUTERS
A wolf in its enclosure at Exmoor Zoo, near Barnstaple, UK. Zoos and safari parks are to reopen in England from 15 June. HARRY TRUMP/GETTY IMAGES
coronavirus
protest
