Western Azerbaijan Community and other civil society organizations of Azerbaijan appeal to international community

The Western Azerbaijan Community and other civil society organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan appealed to the international community, News.azreports.

The appeal reports: "Throughout the tumultuous 20th century, Armenia mercilessly subjected ethnic Azerbaijanis to unspeakable horrors, unleashing displacement and various forms of persecution that inflicted profound suffering and indelible scars on their memories.

The brutal expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia between 1987 and 1991 marked the appalling conclusion of a century- long campaign to eradicate them from what was once their ancestral homeland. The Azerbaijani settlements in Armenia, which were once flourishing cradles of Azerbaijani culture, lay abandoned yearning for their rightful owners.

As if this malevolence were not enough, the 1991-1994 occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia brought an even darker chapter of suffering. Approximately 800,000 Azerbaijanis were savagely uprooted from their homes, forced into a cruel fate of displacement. Cemeteries and sacred places of Azerbaijanis were demonstratively destroyed, desecrating their cultural legacy and inflicting irreparable wounds.

The brutality of Armenia knew no boundaries. It carried out numerous massacres against innocent Azerbaijani civilians, claiming the lives of over 20,000 souls. To this day, the fate of 4,000 missing individuals remains a haunting agony, a painful reminder of the unresolved grief and suffering endured by the Azerbaijani people.

In tent camps, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs endured unimaginable living conditions, devoid of basic services. This prolonged displacement, tore families apart, wrought havoc upon their social fabric, leaving them grappling with despair and uncertainty.

For years, Armenia brazenly defied international law, clinging to its occupation and preventing the safe return of Azerbaijani IDPs. Only in the Autumn of 2020, when Azerbaijan liberated its occupied territories while countering yet another vicious attack by Armenia, did the IDPs finally glimpse a glimmer of hope to return home.

Yet, the road to rehabilitation and reintegration has been paved with unprecedented challenges and hardships. With cruel intent, Armenia left the once-occupied territories heavily contaminated with landmines, rendering vast swaths of land uninhabitable deathtraps. With blatant disregard for human life, Armenia refuses to reveal the location of these hidden seeds of death, attacking the very essence of the international humanitarian law.

The world's response to the unprecedent injustice inflicted upon ethnic Azerbaijanis has been nothing short of disheartening, exposing glaring double standards in addressing human rights issues. Despite the gravity of Armenia's heinous actions, the global community has turned a blind eye, failing to afford the Azerbaijani plight the empathy and support it so desperately deserves.

The selective approach of the so-called "international community" is a disheartening display of bias and indifference, evident in their disregard for the immense suffering endured by the Azerbaijani people. They seem to prefer to conveniently forget the plight of ethnic Azerbaijanis, who have faced displacement, persecution, and massacres. Instead, attempts are made to shift focus towards non-existent and fabricated "potential" problems of Armenians residing in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

One of the disconcerting hoaxes perpetuated is the portrayal of the area of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, as something exclusively related to ethnic Armenians, deliberately obscuring the painful truth of the past. The fact is that Azerbaijanis were brutally expelled from multiple settlements in that very area, including from Khankendi, Karkijahan, Malibayli, Garadaghly, and Khojaly. The haunting memories of the 1992 massacre in Khojaly, where Armenian forces orchestrated a mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians, still reverberate, leaving scars difficult to heal. The displaced Azerbaijanis are still unable to return to those settlements. Such a misleading narrative, painting a picture of exclusivity for the Armenian population, only serves to perpetuate an unjust and divisive approach.

This lopsided view exposes the true colors of those who claim to uphold justice and human rights, as they blatantly ignore the rights and hardships of Azerbaijanis, fueled by ethnic and religious considerations.

Such a stance endorses Armenia's war crimes, crimes against humanity, and racial discrimination, allowing injustice to prevail and perpetuating the cycle of suffering for the Azerbaijani people.

Buoyed by this preferential treatment, Armenia persists in its arrogance, denying the right of expelled Azerbaijanis to return to their rightful homes. They shamelessly label the forced expulsion as "voluntary," a perverse attempt to strip Azerbaijani refugees of their fundamental right to return. Armenia's persistent refusal to engage in dialogue with the Western Azerbaijan Community regarding the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, while labeling their legitimate cause as a mere "territorial claim," serves as yet another troubling testament to this state's adherence to a mono-ethnic policy and its deep-rooted Azerbaijanophobia.

Furthermore, Armenia's assertion of the "exclusivity of Karabakh Armenians" echoes a deeply problematic and unsettling ideology, evoking historical parallels that should serve as a stark warning. Such a notion displays a dangerous belief in racial superiority and the exclusion of others based on ethnicity.

The international community's failure to condemn Armenia’s misdeeds only reinforces the perception of pro-Armenia bias, leaving Azerbaijanis to bear the burden of injustice without the support they deserve.

The displacement plight of ethnic Azerbaijanis stands as a haunting testament to humanity's capacity for cruelty and indifference. The scars inflicted upon the Azerbaijani people cry out for attention and action, demanding that the world unmask its double standards and confront these grave injustices head-on

It is high time for the international community to reflect on its actions, rectify its selective approach, and truly stand up for justice and human rights, regardless of ethnic origin or religion. Only then can we hope for a more equitable and inclusive world that rejects discrimination and embraces genuine peace and reconciliation".

Aziz Alakbarov – Chairperson of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community;

Fatma Sattarova – Chairperson of the Organization of Veterans of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan;

Tural Ganjaliyev – Chairperson of the "Return to Karabakh" Public Union; Khatira Valiyeva – Chairperson of "Khankendi – Support for Internally Displaced Persons” Public Union;

Konul Behbudova – Chairperson of the "Missing Families of Karabakh" Public Union; Vugar Gadirov – Chairperson of the "Youth Organization for Return and Revival" Public Union;

Shamil Alakbarli – Chairperson of the "Raising Awareness about the Khojaly Genocide" Public Union;

Novella Jafarova – Chairperson of “Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Society named after D. Aliyeva”;

Saida Gocamanli – Chairperson of the “Protection of Human Rights and Rule of Law” Public Union;

Saadat Bananyarli – Chairperson of the Azerbaijani National Branch of the International Society for Human Rights;

Mehriban Mammadova – Chairperson of "Humanitarian Studies" Public Union;

Rauf Zeini – Chairperson of Azerbaijan National Non-Governmental Organizations Forum; Ramil Iskanderli – Chairperson of "Legal Analysis and Research" Public Union;

Hafiz Safikhanov – Chairperson of "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines" Public Union ;

Oktay Sadigov – Chairperson of the Public Union "Support for Refugees and Deportees";

Ray Karimoglu – Chairperson of the “Association of Mine Victims in Azerbaijan” Public Union;

Sevinj Alizadeh – Chairperson of "Zafar – Support for the Families of Martyrs” Public Union;

Shamistan Alizamanli – Chairman of the "Support to the Promotion of Patriotism" Public Union;

Bahruz Mammadzadeh – Chairperson of the "Servicemen of Special Forces, Families of Martyrs and Veterans" Public Union;

Seria Jafarova – Chairperson of "Raising Awereness about Armenian Aggression" Public Union;

Faig Ismayilov – Chairperson of the “Organization for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan” Public Union;

Telman Gasimov – Chairperson of the "Scientific Research" Public Union; Mushfiq Alasgarli – Chairperson of the "Support for Innovative Initiatives in the Media" Public Union; Umud Mirzayev – Chairperson of the “International Eurasia Press Fund”;

Nasiman Yagublu – Chairperson of the "Support to History and Press Research" Public Union;

Khalid Khalilov – Chairperson of the "Vatan" – Public Union of Akhiskha Turks living in Azerbaijan;

Maria Huseynova – Chairperson of the "Support for the development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria Friendship" Public Union;

Elman Ahmadov – Chairperson of "Azeri – Tat Cultural Center” Public Union.

