West examining performance of Russian weaponry in special military operation, Lavrov says

Western countries are closely studying how Russia has used its weapons and combat vehicles during the special military operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, News.Az reports citing the TASS.

"I recall that after we had to deploy a unit of our aerospace forces to Syria to thwart a catastrophe in the form of the Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia - TASS) facing that country back then, many specialist highly estimated the operation of our combat units operating Russian vehicles on the battlefield," he said in an interview with the Voennaya Priyemka (Military Acceptance) program dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Russia’s major arms trader Rosoboronexport. "And today, during the special military operation, our experience is scrutinized literally under the microscope by Western countries. This is an important component of the country’s role in the global arena and its authority and reputation."

According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield.

