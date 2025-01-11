Jokic, Westbrook make NBA history with triple-doubles in same game

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denver's Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Friday, becoming the first pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game twice in a single season.

Jokic finished with 35 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-leading 15th triple-double of the season in the Nuggets' 124-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Westbrook had 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. "I think it's that's the style both of us play," Jokic said. "I'm just glad we're winning the games because that's more important than the stats. It's special, the relationship, how the guys are willing to run the lanes and get to the corner. They know the ball's going to find them."They're also the first to record a 25-point triple-double in the same regular-season game."Wow," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "That's pretty crazy. We're watching history, folks."The pair also accomplished the feat at Utah on Dec. 30. Jokic had 36 points, 22 rebounds and 11 assists that night while Westbrook had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.Westbrook made all seven of his shot attempts, both free throw attempts and didn't have a turnover in that game.Westbrook credited Malone with giving him the freedom to play his game."Being able to do that allows me to be able to make guys around me better," Westbrook said Friday. "Try to bring this team some leadership, some energy, some toughness. We're just getting started on figuring it out."Jokic had missed the previous two games with an illness before returning against the Nets. He went to the bench late in the third quarter one rebound shy of his 145th career triple-double and the Nuggets leading by 18.Brooklyn rallied to get within five and Jokic returned and had 9 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in the fourth.Jokic got his 10th rebound after Westbrook blocked Keon Johnson's shot with 6:51 left.Westbrook had four assists in the fourth to record his 202nd career triple-double, which is the most in an NBA career. It was his third triple-double this season, his first in Denver.

News.Az