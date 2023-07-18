Western Azerbaijan Community appeals int'l community regarding environmental terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Western Azerbaijan Community appealed international community regarding the environmental terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the press service of the Community told News.az.

The appeal reads: "West Azerbaijan Community appealed to the international community regarding Armenia's environmental terrorism"We, the Western Azerbaijan Community, urgently call upon the international community to take decisive action and exert maximum pressure on Armenia to immediately cease and reverse its deliberate and malicious efforts aimed at rendering the areas of Armenia where expelled Azerbaijanis are expected to return uninhabitable.

During its occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories, Armenia destroyed almost all cities, towns and villages from where Azerbaijanis were expelled, and planted over a million landmine to prevent their return.

Deep-seated ethnic hatred towards Azerbaijanis in the policy of the Government of Armenia is evident in its willingness to go to extreme lengths, even at the expense of devastating the territories of Armenia, where Azerbaijanis are deemed to return, by deliberately causing environmental disasters.

For instance, the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine in Gajaran and the mining combine in Gafan release mining waste containing heavy metals such as chromium, nickel, copper, molybdenum, zinc, aluminum, vanadium, and lead. This pollution directly affects the Okchuchay and Araz rivers, which flow downwards to Azerbaijan, jeopardizing the health and well-being of communities in the region.

Furthermore, the Akarak (Agarak) Copper-Molybdenum Combine contaminates the Araz River through Karchivanchay with mining waste containing heavy metals. The Goycha (Gegharkunik) Copper Smelting Plant emits large amounts of sulfur dioxide and other pollutants, causing air pollution and acid rain. The Zod (Sotk) River, located near the mine, has been contaminated with hazardous heavy metals including copper, iron, cadmium, and molybdenum. These examples serve as clear evidence that Armenia's destructive mining practices are concentrated in the very areas that were once densely populated by Azerbaijanis.

This nefarious attitude of the Government of Armenia towards nature reveals the depths to which it is willing to sink in order to prevent the return of Azerbaijani refugees and perpetuate their policy of ethnic cleansing.

We call upon the international community to take decisive action against Armenia's malicious practices, which contravene to Armenia’s obligations under international conventions in the field of protection of environment. It is imperative to acknowledge that these mines and plants are deliberately located in the areas from which Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled, further underscoring Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing. The international community must condemn Armenia's actions and demand that they immediately cease all activities that violate international environmental norms, endanger human health, and impede the safe return of Azerbaijani refuges and causes significant transboundary damage to neighboring Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the restoration of environmental balance and the protection of human rights should be pursued with utmost urgency. The international community, along with responsible stakeholders, must work together to ensure the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijani refugees to their homes, free from the threat of pollution and destruction. By addressing these egregious violations, we can foster a sustainable and inclusive future that respects the rights and well-being of all individuals affected by Armenia's harmful practices."

News.Az