Western Azerbaijan Community appeals to int’l organizations, following arrest of Turkish-speaking person in Armenia

The Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly condemned the attack and arrest of a man by the police in the Karvansar (Ijevan) district of Armenia just because he spoke Turkish, News.az reports.

The statement says that this incident is another showcase of racism and xenophobia deeply rooted in the state policy and society of Armenia, which became the main reason for the forcible expulsion of all Azerbaijanis from this country in 1987-1991.

"We call on the international community to condemn this incident and put pressure on Armenia to put an end to its racist policy, so that a tolerant environment prevails in this country and the safe and dignified return of the exiled Azerbaijanis is ensured. We also call on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of discrimination, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, as well as the organizations Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International to address this incident and take the necessary measures to protect the rights of the victim," the message reads.

News.Az