Western Azerbaijan Community hosts meetings with int'l conference participants (PHOTO)

Western Azerbaijan Community hosted meetings with the participants who visited Azerbaijan to participate in the international conference on "Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia: Global context and fair solution" dedicated to Western Azerbaijan, scheduled for December 5, 2023, the Community told News.az.

A meeting was held in the community between the military journalist Richardas Lapaitis from Lithuania and Elkhan Huseynov, the chairman of the Council of Intellectuals of the Community. During the meeting, the Chairman of the Council informed the Lithuanian guest about the disasters and deportations that have happened to our compatriots in the territory of Armenia in the last 200 years.

Richardas Lapaitis, in turn, noted that he witnessed the disasters that befell the Azerbaijani people during the Khojaly genocide and that he would conduct research on the pain and suffering experienced by the West Azerbaijanis.

After the meeting, Community Spokesperson Ulviyya Zulfikar introduced the Lithuanian guest to the exhibition of photographs related to the last deportation of 1987-91 and gave additional information.

Noted that more than 100 MPs, experts, and other well-known persons from Azerbaijan and more than 30 countries will participate in the conference.

