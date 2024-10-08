Western Azerbaijan Community rebukes some int’l organizations for unfounded claims ahead of COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community condemned the Amnesty International and the Human Rights Watch for their unfounded claims about Azerbaijan ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

“As COP29 approaches, the pressure and attacks of anti-Azerbaijani forces are intensifying. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have abused the fact that Azerbaijan hosted COP29 in their statements today, making slander and unfounded demands against our country,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.“The publication of these statements on the same day once again demonstrates that the attacks on Azerbaijan that have become more frequent in recent weeks are being controlled from a single center that controls both of these organizations,” the Community stated.“These politically motivated attacks by forces that are unable to accept the fact that Azerbaijan has restored its sovereignty are an attempt to cast a shadow on the country's successes in the international arena and to discredit it.”“The unanswered appeal sent by our community to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch last August regarding the protection of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia shows how far these organizations are from human rights principles. All this indicates that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are acting as a political tool in the hands of certain circles and are pursuing a policy of discrimination against Azerbaijan on ethnic and religious grounds,” it added.The Community strongly condemned Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch's anti-Azerbaijani position, human rights violations and policy of racial discrimination and called on them to stop these wrong actions.

News.Az