Western Azerbaijan Community represented at Global Refugee Forum 2023

Deputy Chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Kamal Jafarov represented the Community at the Global Refugee Forum 2023 held in the city of Geneva, Switzerland from December 13-15, the Community's press service told News.Az.

During the event, the Community representative addressed the forum participants, shedding light on the humanitarian crisis stemming from Armenia's ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis. He also highlighted the demands of Azerbaijani refugees for a safe return, and outlined the efforts undertaken by the Western Azerbaijan Community in this regard.

Held every four years, the Forum is the world’s largest international gathering on refugees. It is designed to support the practical implementation of the objectives set out in the Global Compact on Refugees: Ease pressures on host countries, enhance refugee self-reliance, increase access to third-country solutions and improve conditions in countries of origin.

It provides the opportunity for States and stakeholders to announce concrete pledges and contributions, highlight progress made, share good practices and take stock of the challenges and opportunities ahead.

