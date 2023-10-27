Western Azerbaijan Community responds to Armenian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

West Azerbaijan Community responded to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, the Community released a statement in this regard, News.az reports.

"Armenia's Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, emphasized the significance of dispatching a UNESCO mission to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

It is entirely unacceptable that Armenia, while claiming to adhere to peace and a peace treaty, continues to issue statements that encroach upon Azerbaijan's sovereignty and flagrantly interfere in its domestic affairs.

Western Azerbaijan Community is of the view that the foremost task of Armenian diplomacy, under the leadership of A. Mirzoyan, with regard to UNESCO, must be enabling the fact-finding mission from this organization to visit Armenia to monitor the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people," the statement said.

