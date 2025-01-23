Western Azerbaijan Community slams Armenian government’s racist policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday strongly condemns the racist policy of the Armenian government.

"The Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Armenia, in its annual report published on January 23, 2025, listed the issue of Western Azerbaijan in the military-political risk category," the Community said in a statement News.Az reports."Presenting the endeavours of Western Azerbaijanis, who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing, to return to their homeland peacefully, in safety and dignity within the framework of international law, as a security risk serves to distort this legitimate cause. This approach by Armenia proves that Armenia sees multi-ethnicity as a threat and that it continues its decades-old racist policy," the Community noted."The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns the racist policy of the Armenian government and demands that it ensure the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis," it added.

News.Az