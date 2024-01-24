Western Azerbaijan Community slams EU’s policy "to be more Armenian than Armenians themselves"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Wednesday slammed the European Union's policy towards Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“The document adopted by the EU in connection with the priorities at the UN for 2024 contains the thesis of “ensuring the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians”. The fact that the EU raises the issue of the return of Karabakh Armenians, but remains silent on the similar right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to the homeland of their ancestors, proves once again that the EU is hostage to double standards and views the issue through the prism of ethnic and religious sympathies,” the Community said in a statement.

“The narrative of “ensuring the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians” does not sound so insistent even from Armenia itself. In this sense, the European Union's policy of 'being more Armenian than Armenians themselves' is perplexing, as well as its approach of seeing the Azerbaijani-Armenian issue through the eyes of France,” the Community stated.

News.Az