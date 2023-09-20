Western Azerbaijan Community submits report on expelled Azerbaijanis from Armenia to UN Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community has submitted a detailed parallel report to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in connection with Armenia's fourth periodic report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

The report submitted to the 74th session of the committee (25 September 2023-13 October 2023) provides detailed information on the facts of Armenia's ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis and the systematic violation of their rights protected by the Covenant, including their right to return, Ulviyya Zulfikar, spokesperson for the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The report emphasizes that Armenia has violated the Covenant, as well as other international human rights conventions, and calls on the Committee to take urgent action to prevent the occurrence of human rights violations.

Zulfikar said that the Community in its report demands the Armenian government to ensure the safe and dignified return of expelled Azerbaijanis to Armenia, their reintegration, protection of their rights and security after return.

In addition, the report demanded the official Yerevan to create opportunities for international organizations to assess the damage caused to the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan and its restoration, as well as to return property belonging to Azerbaijanis and comply with other obligations arising from the Pact.

The spokesperson stressed that the Western Azerbaijan Community will continue its efforts within the framework of international organizations to ensure the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

