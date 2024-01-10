Western Azerbaijan Community urges Greece not to take provocative steps against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community described the Greek foreign minister's remarks as disrespect for Azerbaijan's sovereignty, News.Az reports.

“We regard the statement of the Greek foreign minister as a clear disrespect of official Athens to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and gross interference in its internal affairs," the Community said in a statement on Wednesday.

On January 10, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said in Yerevan that his country will launch a “campaign within the framework of the European Union and UNESCO to preserve Christian monuments in Karabakh and determine the damage caused to them.”

“Greece should not view issues through the prism of ethnic and religious prejudices, nor should it take provocative steps against Azerbaijan. It would be more appropriate for Greece to demand Armenia not to destroy the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people and allow a UNESCO fact-finding mission to visit the territory,” the Community added.

