Western Azerbaijan Community urges Poland to respect territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Western Azerbaijan Community on Thursday urged Poland to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In response to the statement of the Polish Foreign Ministry, the Western Azerbaijan Community also called on Poland not to adhere to religious prejudices in the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, News.Az reports.

"Such a selective approach by Poland to values and international law is unacceptable. We demand Poland to stop discrimination, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the Community added.

News.Az