Western Azerbaijan Community’s letter to Guterres circulated as UN’s official documents

Western Azerbaijan Community’s letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been circulated as official documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.

“The Western Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the famous speech of Levon Ter-Petrosyan as the President of Armenia in 1993. Let us recall that in that speech he confirmed that ethnic cleansing and occupation are the state policy of Armenia, and called the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia a historic achievement,” the Community said in a statement, News.Az reports.“Our letter to the UN Secretary General regarding this extraordinary evidence confirming that the state policy of Armenia is racist, criminal against humanity and peace, was published as official documents of the UN General Assembly and Security Council. The dissemination of the letter we mentioned as official documents of the highest UN bodies is of great importance in terms of determining Armenia's responsibility for these crimes in the international legal plane,” the Community noted.The Western Azerbaijan Community continues to make efforts to bring this issue to the attention of regional structures, as well as the UN and international non-governmental organizations that position themselves as defenders of human rights,” it added.

