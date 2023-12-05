Western Azerbaijanis unable to visit graves of their relatives for 35 years: Community deputy chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Ramil Hasan on Tuesday held a meeting with Executive Director of Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future Khalid Taimur Akram, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the international conference on “Enabling the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: Global context and just solution”, which was organized by the Community in Baku today.

The deputy chairman informed the Pakistani guest about the work being carried out to ensure the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their native lands. He noted that the Western Azerbaijanis, forcibly expelled from their native lands in 1987-1991, have been not able to return to their homes and visit the graves of their relatives for 35 years.

Khalid Taimur Akram, in turn, noted that the violation of the right of Western Azerbaijanis to return to their homes contradicts the norms and principles of international law.

