Western propaganda machine incites Armenia: AIR Center chairman

The main reasons for Azerbaijan’s loss of its lands in the First Karabakh War were the prevalence of distablity, economic collapse the geopoltical situation, said Farid Shafiyev, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center).

He made the remarks at an international panel session themed “New era in global systems, wars of power and the South Caucasus,” News.Az reports.

“Armenia is not a threat to Azerbaijan,” said Shafiyev, blaming the Western propaganda machine for inciting Armenia again.

