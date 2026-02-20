Wexner tells Congress he was duped by Epstein - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Billionaire businessman and former CEO of Victoria's Secret Les Wexner told congressional investigators he was deceived by Jeffrey Epstein and had no knowledge of the late financier’s criminal conduct.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee published the nearly five-hour sworn testimony Thursday, one day after questioning the former Victoria’s Secret CEO. Wexner said he severed ties with Epstein once he became aware of sex trafficking allegations, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“As I look back at it, I was conned,” Wexner told lawmakers, describing Epstein as an extraordinary fraudster. He added that once the allegations surfaced, their relationship effectively ended.

Wexner was subpoenaed as part of the committee’s broader probe into Epstein’s network. He has not been charged with any wrongdoing but faces renewed scrutiny after being named a potential secondary co-conspirator in materials released by the Justice Department. The same memo noted there was limited evidence of his involvement.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine defended Wexner in a recent interview, saying he saw no issue absent proof of illegal activity.

During the deposition, Wexner said Epstein often exaggerated his connections by name-dropping powerful figures. He described his own dealings with Epstein as strictly professional and said he never viewed him as a friend.

Wexner recalled confronting Epstein in the early 2000s about emerging allegations. According to Wexner, Epstein claimed he was being falsely accused, and Wexner said he initially believed the explanation.

At several points, Wexner appeared surprised by investigators’ claims, including reports that roughly $20 million from Wexner-linked charitable entities had been directed to an Epstein charity.

He acknowledged visiting several Epstein properties, including the financier’s Palm Beach home, New Mexico ranch, and private island, though he characterized the island visit with family as brief.

Wexner also suggested Epstein may have defrauded multiple wealthy individuals, saying victims could be reluctant to come forward due to embarrassment.

The committee’s decision to quickly release the full testimony comes amid mounting political pressure in Washington to examine whether powerful associates enabled Epstein’s decades-long abuse network.

