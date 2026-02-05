What happened to Peyton Watson? Nuggets vs. Knicks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday’s NBA regular season game against the New York Knicks, casting uncertainty over his short term availability.

The incident occurred with 8 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, when Watson was substituted by Jamal Murray, News.Az reports.

Moments earlier, Watson had delivered a pass from beyond the three point line to Nikola Jokic on the left wing before cutting toward the basket. During the movement, Watson appeared to strain his hamstring and was seen limping off the court before heading to the locker room.

Before leaving the game, Watson posted a solid all around performance, recording 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes of action.

The injury further complicates the situation for the Denver Nuggets, who are already dealing with limited depth at the forward position. Spencer Jones also picked up an injury in the same game, while Aaron Gordon remains sidelined.

If Watson is forced to miss extended time, Bruce Brown is expected to see an increased role in Denver’s rotation as the team adjusts to the growing list of injuries.

News.Az