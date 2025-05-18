What time does the 2025 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Imola start today?

With qualifying wrapped up, attention now shifts to the main event — the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, News.Az informs via Racingnews365.

Imola’s technical layout makes overtaking a real challenge, putting a premium on strategy and track position. Last year’s dramatic duel between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, decided by less than a second, showed just how tight the margins can be.

Who will come out on top this year at Imola?

The F1 Emilia Romagna GP in Imola starts today, Sunday, May 18, at 14:00 BST. About an hour and a half later, we'll know who has won the seventh race of the season!

