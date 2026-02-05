What we know about the abduction of Savannah Guthrie's mother

Investigators in Arizona have not yet identified a person of interest in the suspected abduction of NBC news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother.

In the days since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie disappeared in the middle of night from her home in Tucson, authorities have said they are investigating an alleged ransom note and believe she was taken against her will, News.Az reports.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has issued a plea for the public to help investigators and said they were working around the clock. US President Donald Trump also ordered all federal law enforcement to help "get her mother home safely".

Today show host Savannah Guthrie, along with her two siblings, issued an emotional plea for their mother to be released, noting her poor health and that she is without her medication.

"Everyone is looking for you, mommy," she said. "Everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again."

Here is what we know about the case.

When did Nancy Guthrie go missing?

Guthrie was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills, an affluent neighbourhood roughly six miles (10km) north-east of Tucson, on Saturday evening, when family members dropped her off around 21:30 local time.

Alarm grew on Sunday morning when members of her church noticed she was missing and notified her family.

After the family called 911, authorities began a search that soon included volunteers and federal officers from Border Patrol, which stretched into the next morning.

Homicide detectives also arrived at Nancy's home, an unusual move according to Nanos. Once inside, he said law enforcement had encountered a scene that was cause for "grave concern". But Nanos has not elaborated on what they found.

On Monday, Nanos labelled the home a crime scene. When asked whether authorities were still looking for Guthrie alive, Nanos replied: "We hope we are."

Officials have warned that she may be in dire health without her medication.

She has been described as "not in good physical health", but has no reported cognitive issues, Nanos said.

In their video message, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings said: "Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain.

"She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer." Authorities follow up leads - blood at the home and a ransom note While there was no initial indication that Nancy Guthrie could have been targeted because of her name, the sheriff has said "we can't dismiss that". On Tuesday, Nanos told reporters : "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will. And that's where we're at." When asked about reports that police were testing blood found in the home, he answered: "I'm not saying saying there's blood inside that house or outside that house." He also said evidence gathered at the home had been sent for analysis. So far, the lab results and other evidence have not led authorities to a possible suspect. The sheriff could not say whether more than one person had been involved in the alleged abduction. In an earlier post on the Pima County Sheriff's Facebook account, the department said it was "aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s)", without offering specifics. Nanos also said the sheriff's office had received a copy of a ransom note and was working with the FBI to authenticate it. President Trump has called the case a "very unusual situation". In her emotional plea, Savannah Guthrie said she and her family were aware of the ransom note as well. She addressed the potential abductor or abductors directly. "We are ready to talk," she said, adding that, "we need to know without a doubt that she is alive and you have her... Please, reach out to us." Authorities have urged the public to call the sheriff's office with any information, vowing to look into all leads, and discouraging the spread of misinformation. In the social media post on Wednesday the sheriff's office said "the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation". Savannah pulls out of 2026 Winter Olympics coverage Savannah Guthrie, who hosts the Today show, has not been on air this week. She had been due to co-host the Winter Olympics opening ceremony for NBC on Friday, but will no longer take part in coverage to focus on being with her family, NBC said. "Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother," a spokesperson for the network said.

