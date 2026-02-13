Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: FBI releases description of suspect

According to investigators, the FBI analyzed footage captured by a doorbell camera outside the residence. Based on that video, officials believe the suspect is a male standing between 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) and 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

This marks the first time the individual seen in the surveillance footage has been formally identified as a suspect in the case. The disappearance has attracted significant public attention, both across the United States and internationally, as the investigation continues.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished in the middle of the night from her home in Tucson and was last seen two weeks ago. Authorities have stated that they believe she was taken against her will.

In its latest statement, the FBI said it had been able to establish identifying details after carrying out a forensic analysis.

It highlighted the backpack being worn by the suspect in the video, which was released earlier this week, and identified it is a 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.