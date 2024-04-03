WhatsApp services restored after global outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

WhatsApp, the messaging platform, resumed service after a global outage of approximately 20 minutes on Wednesday, News.az reports citing Anews.

Hundreds of users worldwide reported on social media that they could not send messages or make phone calls through the app for almost an hour.

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, acknowledged the problem and said it was being fixed.

The company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, did not explain the reason for the outage.

WhatsApp is down worldwide, impacting the 2 billion users of the messaging service, News.az reports.

Users started experiencing issues connecting to WhatsApp in multiple countries just after 2PM ET today, with the service stuck on “connecting” for many. The Meta-owned messaging service appears to be experiencing a major outage worldwide.

News.Az