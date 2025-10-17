White House adviser Hassett says credit markets remain strong

+ ↺ − 16 px

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Friday that U.S. banks hold ample reserves, expressing optimism that credit markets will remain stable amid changing economic conditions.

“Markets should realize there is a new administration in the United States,” Hassett, who serves as director of the National Economic Council, told, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hassett added that he is confident policymakers and financial institutions can stay ahead of the curve in managing potential market risks.

