White House: Iran halts 800 executions due to protests

The White House has made a significant claim regarding Iran's internal unrest, asserting that Tehran suspended a large number of planned executions amidst a continuing crackdown on protesters. The announcement suggests external pressure may be influencing the regime's actions.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday, "The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted." The claim, which could not be independently verified, represents a specific and dramatic allegation about Iran's judicial response to the protests that have gripped the country for weeks.

Leavitt added that the Trump administration is "closely monitoring this situation and all options remain on the table for the president." This statement follows repeated vows from US President Donald Trump to support Iranian protesters and a specific warning earlier this week that Washington would take "very strong action" if Iran carried out executions of demonstrators. The remarks indicate a policy of escalating rhetorical and potential material pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials have consistently accused the United States and Israel of fomenting the protests, which they label as "riots" and "terrorism." No official casualty or detention figures have been released by Tehran. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) estimates over 2,600 deaths. For nations like Türkiye, which share a border with Iran and prioritize regional stability, such high-stakes accusations between Washington and Tehran dramatically increase the risk of a direct confrontation, with unpredictable consequences for the entire Middle East.