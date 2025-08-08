White House publishes Trump’s meeting schedule with Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

The White House has published the schedule of meetings between Trump and the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The White House has released the timetable of meetings of U.S. President Donald Trump with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which will take place today, News.Az reports, citing The White House.

The full schedule (in Baku time):

22:30. Trump receives Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

22:35. Bilateral meeting between Trump and Pashinyan in the White House Oval Office

23:05. Document signing ceremony between Trump and Pashinyan

23:10. Trump receives President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

23:15. Bilateral meeting between Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in the Oval Office

23:45. Document signing between Trump and President Ilham Aliyev

00:15. Trilateral signing ceremony with Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Pashinyan

