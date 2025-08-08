White House publishes Trump’s meeting schedule with Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders
The White House has released the timetable of meetings of U.S. President Donald Trump with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which will take place today, News.Az reports, citing The White House.
The full schedule (in Baku time):
22:30. Trump receives Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
22:35. Bilateral meeting between Trump and Pashinyan in the White House Oval Office
23:05. Document signing ceremony between Trump and Pashinyan
23:10. Trump receives President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
23:15. Bilateral meeting between Trump and President Ilham Aliyev in the Oval Office
23:45. Document signing between Trump and President Ilham Aliyev
00:15. Trilateral signing ceremony with Trump, President Ilham Aliyev, and Pashinyan