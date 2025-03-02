Yandex metrika counter

White House: Zelensky rejects ceasefire in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Pre/Zuma Press

White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said Volodymyr Zelensky has not agreed to a ceasefire in Ukraine, which runs counter to the desire to end the conflict.

"In the Oval Office, Zelenskyy immediately started pushing the idea [of providing security guarantees to Ukraine], putting the cart before the horse. Our teams are actively negotiating, and no one wants to end this war more than President [Donald] Trump. 

He talked about it during his [election] campaign, but it takes steps to do that, and President Zelenskyy has not even agreed to a ceasefire. If you want the war to end, how can you not agree to a cessation of hostilities?" Leavitt told Fox News, News.Az reports.

However, she did not provide any explanation as to when exactly Zelensky refused to cease fire.


