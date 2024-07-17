WHO chief warns new pandemic could emerge at any time

+ ↺ − 16 px

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that a new pandemic could emerge unexpectedly, stressing the urgency during a session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) focused on a draft pact to prevent pandemics, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As the current outbreak of H5N1 reminds us, the next pandemic may be around the corner. It can come at any time. It will not wait for us," he said.He described the future document as a "generational agreement.""Completing these negotiations this year would represent a unique and historic achievement," the WHO chief said, but pointed out that "consensus over the outstanding issues is possible within a relatively short time.".

News.Az