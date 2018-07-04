WHO director general to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be visiting Baku on July 4-6 to participate in the national conference on "Health reforms in the context of Sustainable Development Goals".

This is the first visit of Ghebreyesus to Baku as the WHO director general, AzVision reports.

This event is a preparation for the high-level conference on Sustainable Development Goals, which is scheduled to be held in Baku in October. This conference will adopt the "Baku principles on the integration of Sustainable Development Goals at the national level and its acceleration".

The draft document is currently being discussed by the government of Azerbaijan and UN agencies.

During the visit, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will attend the tuberculosis training center at the specialized medical institution of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan. This center is the only institution with the status of a center of cooperation with WHO in the area of tuberculosis control in the world's prisons.

Ghebreyesus will also visit the National Center of Oncology of Azerbaijan and will meet with both medical workers and patients. WHO encourages screening for cervical cancer and is ready to support the development by the country of its own national program for screening and vaccination against human papilloma virus.

The visit will also include meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and other high-ranking officials, including Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development Ali Ahmadov, Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov.

News.Az

