Who is Ali Shamkhani?

Former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Ali Shamkhani was among those targeted by Israel in its attack on Iran this morning, though this is not the first time he has been targeted.

Last year, during Israel and the US’s 12-day war, Shamkhani, 70, was pulled out alive from under rubble following an attack on his home in Tehran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

But he first rose through the ranks of the IRGC during the Iran-Iraq war in 1980.

By 1982, he was appointed as deputy to IRGC commander-in-chief Mohsen Rezaei, and by the war’s end in 1988, he was commanding the organisation’s ground forces and appointed as minister of the Revolutionary Guards.

The following year, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei newly appointed, Shamkhani was transferred to the navy and, within a year, was given simultaneous control of both the regular and IRGC navies.

From 1997 to 2005, Shamkhani was appointed as the defence minister under former President Mohammad Khatami. In 2015, Shamkhani was involved in implementing the nuclear agreement.

After leaving the Supreme National Security Council in 2023, where he had been appointed since 2013, Shamkhani has served as a political adviser to Khamenei.

News.Az