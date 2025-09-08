WHO urges Taliban to ease restrictions on female aid workers after Afghanistan earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the Taliban to lift travel and work restrictions on Afghan female aid workers, allowing them to assist women affected by the deadly September 1 earthquake that killed over 2,200 people in eastern Afghanistan.

Currently, around 90% of medical staff in the affected areas are male, with female staff mostly limited to midwives and nurses. WHO officials warn this is hindering care, as many women are uncomfortable being treated by male doctors and face barriers traveling alone due to male guardian requirements, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dr. Mukta Sharma, WHO’s deputy representative in Afghanistan, said the lack of female health workers could also limit access to mental health support for trauma victims, particularly for women who have lost male family members. Aid organizations have reported uncertainty and patchy exemptions, making it difficult to deploy enough female staff in emergency situations.

The Taliban has previously pledged to respect women’s rights in line with its interpretation of Islamic law but has not provided formal exemptions for female aid workers in the earthquake zone.

Sharma noted the growing shortage of Afghan female doctors as the Taliban have barred female students from high school and university, meaning a pipeline of women doctors was not being replenished.

The U.N. estimates around 11,600 pregnant women were also impacted by the quakes in a country with some of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia.

Funding cuts, including by the U.S. administration this year, had already left the health system reeling. Around 80 health facilities had already closed in the affected areas this year due to U.S. aid cuts and another 16 health posts had to be shuttered due to damage from the earthquake, Sharma said.

News.Az