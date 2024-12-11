+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku hosted an international conference dedicated to St. Martin, which is under French and Dutch colonial rule. Saint Martin is an island located in the northeastern Caribbean, split between two countries: Saint-Martin (a French overseas collectivity) in the north and Sint Maarten (a Dutch autonomous country) in the south. The island of Saint Martin has a complex colonial history, shaped by the competing interests of European powers over several centuries. Both the French and Dutch established colonies on the island, and this colonial history has significantly influenced the culture, governance, and development of the island.



News.az interviewed Franklin Meyers, a member of the Sint Maarten Parliament, leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) .

– I believe they are slow to acknowledge their mistakes because, ultimately, doing so would mean taking responsibility and potentially paying reparations. The question we, as a people, have is: why such a strong interest in holding on to these islands? And it's not just St. Maarten; it's Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire—a whole constellation of islands. Why such a desire to maintain control over these territories? That’s a question they need to answer. One thing we’ve noticed over the years is that as our generation becomes more self-aware, there is a growing sense of entitlement to determine our own destiny.– Any country that seeks sovereignty—full governance, independence, and the ability to choose its own path—is, in my view, a winner. And the reason I say this is because the very countries that deny others their sovereignty enjoy that same sovereignty themselves. It’s deeply ironic to deny to others what you value for yourself. As Abraham Lincoln once said, "Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves."– Internationally, they present a narrative that relies on the existence of elections in these territories. When questioned, they can claim that St. Maarten, Curaçao, and other islands are not colonies because elections are held and there’s "no interference." However, the reality is not as straightforward. The institutions and individuals governing these islands can attest to the complexities and limitations of this so-called autonomy. Simply holding elections doesn’t mean we aren’t still colonies in practice.

