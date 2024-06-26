WikiLeaks founder Assange back to Australia as a 'free man' - VIDEO
A “calm and free” Julian Assange returned home to Australia after 14 years of detention over espionage charges by the US, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.The WikiLeaks founder pleaded guilty to a felony charge, ending a years-long stalemate with the US government.
His plane landed in Canberra late Wednesday evening, local time, according to WikiLeaks.
Early today, Assange appeared in a courtroom on the US Pacific Island territory of Saipan in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific Ocean near his native Australia.
Assange pleaded guilty to a felony charge of violating the Espionage Act after he was accused of obtaining and publishing classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010.
While entering the courtroom in a black suit, the WikiLeaks founder did not respond to reporters' questions.
Journalists covering the event said Assange was “calm.”
Outside the courtroom, Assange’s US attorney Barry Pollack said: “We firmly believe Mr Assange never should have been charged under the Espionage Act.”
“Julian walks out of Saipan federal court a free man. I can’t stop crying,” his wife Stella said on X.
He was released Monday from the Belmarsh maximum security prison following bail by the High Court in London before boarding a flight at Stansted Airport at 5 p.m. local time.
The plane carrying Assange landed Tuesday at Don Mueang International Airport in the Thai capital Bangkok to refuel before heading to Saipan.
Julian #Assange returned to #Australia, founding the non-profit organization @wikileaks. He was greeted fertilely at #Canberry airport. pic.twitter.com/O3ruDL2a0L— News.Az (@news_az) June 26, 2024