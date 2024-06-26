WikiLeaks founder Assange back to Australia as a 'free man' - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A “calm and free” Julian Assange returned home to Australia after 14 years of detention over espionage charges by the US, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The WikiLeaks founder pleaded guilty to a felony charge, ending a years-long stalemate with the US government.His plane landed in Canberra late Wednesday evening, local time, according to WikiLeaks.Early today, Assange appeared in a courtroom on the US Pacific Island territory of Saipan in the Mariana Islands, a US commonwealth in the Western Pacific Ocean near his native Australia.Assange pleaded guilty to a felony charge of violating the Espionage Act after he was accused of obtaining and publishing classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010.While entering the courtroom in a black suit, the WikiLeaks founder did not respond to reporters' questions.Journalists covering the event said Assange was “calm.”Outside the courtroom, Assange’s US attorney Barry Pollack said: “We firmly believe Mr Assange never should have been charged under the Espionage Act.”“Julian walks out of Saipan federal court a free man. I can’t stop crying,” his wife Stella said on X.He was released Monday from the Belmarsh maximum security prison following bail by the High Court in London before boarding a flight at Stansted Airport at 5 p.m. local time.The plane carrying Assange landed Tuesday at Don Mueang International Airport in the Thai capital Bangkok to refuel before heading to Saipan.​​​​​​​

