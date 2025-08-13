Wildfires rage across Greece, thousands evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

Firefighters continue battling multiple wildfires across Greece for a second day, threatening towns near Patras and on the islands of Chios and Zakynthos. Since Tuesday, flames have destroyed houses, farms, and factories, forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists.

Nearly 5,000 firefighters, supported by 33 aircraft, are deployed to contain the blazes, which are fueled by hot, dry conditions and strong winds. Public broadcaster ERT reported dozens of people hospitalized from smoke inhalation, while 13 firefighters received treatment for burns and other injuries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of a town of 7,700 people near Patras and issued new alerts for two nearby villages. On Chios, the coast guard used boats to evacuate residents as flames reached the shore. Fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis warned that high wildfire risk will persist, with temperatures reaching up to 34°C (93°F) in some areas.

The wildfires come amid a broader European heatwave, with Spain, Portugal, Türkiye, and the Balkans also experiencing fires and destruction.

