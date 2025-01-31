Wildfires ravage 1.5 mln hectares of land in Mongolia in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 137 forest and steppe fires were reported across Mongolia in 2024, destroying over 1,505,600 hectares of forest and grassland, local media reported on Friday, citing the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the weather monitoring agency, the number of wildfires rose by 26 percent compared to the previous year.The increase is primarily attributed to exceptionally low rainfall and severe dryness in 2024, creating conditions conducive to the spread of wildfires, the agency said.Mongolia experiences a harsh continental climate, characterized by dry and windy weather, particularly during the spring -- factors that heighten the risk of wildfires.

News.Az