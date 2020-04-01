Wimbledon cancelled first time since 1945

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Wimbledon Championships, third Grand Slam tournament in the tennis calendar and the oldest tennis tournament in the world, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament’s press service reports, according to TASS.

In 2020, Wimbledon was supposed to be held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club between June 29 and July 12. Currently, all tennis tournaments are suspended until June 7 due to the pandemic. In 2021, Wimbledon’s next edition will take place between June 28 and July 11.

Earlier, the second Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season, French Open, announced its decision to postpone the competitions scheduled to be held in Paris between May 25 and June 7 and reschedule the whole tournament to autumn.

"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," the tournament organizers said in a press release.

