Wingtech invites Nexperia custodians to China

Wingtech, the Chinese parent of Dutch chipmaker Nexperia, has invited the court-appointed custodians of its Netherlands unit to Beijing for talks on company control.

The move comes amid ongoing tensions between Nexperia’s European operations and its Chinese parent, which intensified after the Dutch government intervened in September. The dispute has caused chip shortages and production issues for global automakers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Nexperia confirmed awareness of the invitation. Custodians Arnold Croiset van Uchelen and Guido Dierick said they will respond but declined to reveal details. Meanwhile, Nexperia’s Chinese packaging arm has declared independence, seeking to replace European wafers with Chinese-made ones, while the European unit has halted wafer shipments due to nonpayment, raising concerns of renewed supply shortages.

