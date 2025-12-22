Witkoff says Russia is fully committed to peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said Russia remains fully committed to achieving peace in Ukraine following meetings held in Miami.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Witkoff said Russia values U.S. efforts to resolve the conflict and restore global security. He added that Russia’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, held what he described as “productive and constructive” talks with the U.S. delegation aimed at advancing President Trump’s peace plan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The comments came as Ukraine and the United States concluded three days of consultations in Florida from December 19 to 21. The talks focused on key documents forming part of a potential future peace agreement.

Ukraine was represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Armed Forces Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov. The U.S. delegation included special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with White House official Josh Gruenbaum. European security advisers also participated.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects a full briefing from Ukraine’s negotiating team following the talks. The U.S., Ukraine, and European partners have been working for about a month to refine the peace framework.

