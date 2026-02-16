Yandex metrika counter

Witnesses to be forcibly brought in Azerbaijan spy trial
Photo: SSS

Some witnesses will be forcibly brought to court in the criminal case involving French citizen Martin Ryan, accused of espionage, and Azerbaijani citizen Azad Mammadli, accused of treason.

The decision was made during a hearing at the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, following a request from prosecutors who said testimony from absent witnesses is crucial for the case. The defense did not object to the request. The next hearing is scheduled for March 16, News.Az reports, citing the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.

The case involves allegations of collecting sensitive information, including data related to military production in Azerbaijan, army logistics during the 2020 war, and defense cooperation with foreign countries.

Authorities allege Martin Ryan was recruited and used as an agent by members of France’s external intelligence service, DGSE, who were later declared persona non grata in Azerbaijan.

The suspects were detained on December 4, 2023. Martin Ryan is charged under Article 276 (espionage), while Azad Mammadli is charged under Article 274 (treason) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

