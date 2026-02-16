Hajiyev: Zangazur Corridor boosts Caspian-Balkans links

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Zangazur Corridor could create major connectivity opportunities between the Caspian, Central Asian and Balkan regions.

Hajiyev said Azerbaijan and Serbia play key roles in strengthening interregional cooperation, describing both countries as strategic partners and emerging middle powers, News.Az reports, citing Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

He noted Azerbaijan’s geographic position in the South Caucasus and wider Caspian region, while Serbia serves as an important gateway in the Balkans.

According to Hajiyev, the corridor and related transport initiatives could significantly improve regional connectivity, trade routes and economic cooperation between Europe and Asia.

