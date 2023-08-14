Yandex metrika counter

Wolt Azerbaijan suspends operations

  • Incident
  • Share
Wolt Azerbaijan suspends operations

Wolt Azerbaijan LLC has suspended its operations in the country, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told News.az.

Within the framework of a planned inspection carried out at the food products delivery (transportation) enterprise belonging to "Wolt Azerbaijan" LLC, facts of violation of a number of requirements of technical normative legal acts in the field of food safety were discovered.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency said it continues to take measures to ensure food safety and protect consumer rights.

Will be updated


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      