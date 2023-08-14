Wolt Azerbaijan suspends operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wolt Azerbaijan LLC has suspended its operations in the country, Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency told News.az.

Within the framework of a planned inspection carried out at the food products delivery (transportation) enterprise belonging to "Wolt Azerbaijan" LLC, facts of violation of a number of requirements of technical normative legal acts in the field of food safety were discovered.

Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency said it continues to take measures to ensure food safety and protect consumer rights.

