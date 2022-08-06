Working group on applying green technology in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, established

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Working Group on coordination and monitoring of the implementation of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order in this regard.

According to the order, a Working Group on coordination and monitoring of the implementation of green technologies and energy efficiency requirements in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been established.





